Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Rises By 82.1%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6065 per share. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Featured Articles

