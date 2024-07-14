Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declines By 20.1%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eastern Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:EML opened at $28.98 on Friday. Eastern has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eastern

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

