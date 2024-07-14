Short Interest in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Declines By 14.6%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 2,902,600 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Thryv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Thryv has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Thryv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 379,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

