Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Increases By 32.1%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

