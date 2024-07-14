Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Grows By 56.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,784,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,117,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

