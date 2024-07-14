Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Grows By 56.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,784,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
