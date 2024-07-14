Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.