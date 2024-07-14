Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Down 2.5%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.65. 64,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 201,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

