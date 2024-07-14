SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 1,258,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

