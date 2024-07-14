Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. 11,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 46,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

