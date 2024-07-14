Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,780.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,780 ($22.80) and last traded at GBX 1,780 ($22.80), with a volume of 469314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,758 ($22.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.92) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Smiths Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,715.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,667.70. The firm has a market cap of £6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,656.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22.

In related news, insider Richard Howes purchased 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,603 ($20.53) per share, with a total value of £1,779.33 ($2,279.15). Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

