Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 123.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

