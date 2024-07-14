Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SPMC)

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

SPMC stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

