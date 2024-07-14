Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

NYSE LUV opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

