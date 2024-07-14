Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.00

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 64619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.50) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
