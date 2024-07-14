Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.00

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 64619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.50) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.68. The company has a market capitalization of £219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.