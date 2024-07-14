SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.68

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 732607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 166,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,134,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,753 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

