SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.58

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 442429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

