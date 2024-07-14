SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.12.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
