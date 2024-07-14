SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.