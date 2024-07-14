SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $552.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.73 and a 200-day moving average of $528.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

