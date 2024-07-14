SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stake Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 336,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.48 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

