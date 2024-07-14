STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 170.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

