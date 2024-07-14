Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,567 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.