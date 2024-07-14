StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.85.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
