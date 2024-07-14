StockNews.com Downgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.45.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $125.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

