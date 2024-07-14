Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Stoneridge Trading Down 1.0 %

Stoneridge stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Zizelman acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile



Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

