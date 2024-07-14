Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
