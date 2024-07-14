Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

