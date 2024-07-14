Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.53. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 84,005 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.