SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.