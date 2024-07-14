SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.