Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.