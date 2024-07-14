Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.