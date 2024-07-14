T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,096,000 after purchasing an additional 316,617 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock valued at $955,868,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $179.54 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

