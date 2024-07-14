TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,915 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Bank of America increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

