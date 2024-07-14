Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Up 9.1%

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 9,609,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,085,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.75.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

