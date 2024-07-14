Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.68 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,349.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 744,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 692,804 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,260.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 630,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 584,201 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 576,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

