Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terumo Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terumo has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

