Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terumo Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terumo has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.65.
About Terumo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Terumo
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.