Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 365 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,771,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,378,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.