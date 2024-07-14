Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 574 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Exponent worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,217,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $45,786,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $99.18 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.