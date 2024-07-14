Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

