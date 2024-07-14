Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.14. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

