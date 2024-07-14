Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

