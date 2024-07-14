Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.05% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.81 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

