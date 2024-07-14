Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after buying an additional 432,091 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.3 %

HOMB opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

