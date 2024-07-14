Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 231 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.63. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

