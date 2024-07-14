Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 500 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Terex worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

