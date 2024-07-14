Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 602 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 99.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,306,000 after purchasing an additional 478,676 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

