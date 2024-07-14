Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 624 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

CMS stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

