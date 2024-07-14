Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 78 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU stock opened at $536.34 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $427.53 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

