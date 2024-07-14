Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 49,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

