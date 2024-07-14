Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

