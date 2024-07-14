Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

