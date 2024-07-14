Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
Flowers Foods Price Performance
FLO opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.36.
Flowers Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods Company Profile
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flowers Foods
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.