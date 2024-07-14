Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United Bankshares by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.09 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

