Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,855,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $247.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

